HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council voted unanimously to annex 20 acres of land off East Punkin Center for a new subdivision on Monday, citing the city's need for more affordable homes.
"I think turning away 100 homes in that area when our number one goal is housing — I think that would be a mistake," Hermiston City Councilor Roy Barron said.
MonteVista Homes plans to build a 100-lot, single family dwelling subdivision with a public park and walking trail on the property, which connects to Punkin Center on the north, the currently dead-end Northeast Sixth Street to the south and Bellavista Court to the west.
The annexation was first discussed by the council on Feb. 24, when several neighbors showed up to oppose the project. They asked the city council to turn Northeast Sixth Street into a cul-de-sac instead of extending it through the new subdivision as planned because they did not want to see more traffic through their neighborhood.
Others opposed the proposed 5,000-square-foot lot sizes as too small, according to the minutes of the meeting, stating that larger lot sizes would maintain property values in the neighborhood and ensure that children living in the homes would have a yard to play in safely. Some neighbors also expressed concern that adding a public park to the area would also bring additional traffic to their neighborhood.
When the city council voted 4-2 to approve the annexation, however, City Attorney Gary Luisi pointed out that city ordinances must either pass unanimously or pass with at least five votes at two separate meetings.
On Monday night, when the issue was revisited, a neighbor to the property told the council he wasn't opposed to a development there but would like to see larger lots required, even if it meant removing the park and trail from the plan.
Luke Pickerill and Steve Wilson of MonteVista Homes were on hand Monday night to encourage the council to approve the annexation. They pointed out that 5,000-square-foot lots are allowable in the R-3 zone where the property is located. They said the R-3 zone also allows for multi-family apartment complexes, meaning roads in the area were designed to be able handle far more density than they're proposing.
City Planner Clint Spencer clarified that the plat for the project, outlining its design, had already been approved by the planning commission, based on the commission's determination there was adequate access to the subdivision. The city council was merely deciding on whether to annex the land into the city.
The houses are planned for somewhere around $260,000 — a lower price point than recent subdivisions. Pickerill said families right now are wanting to move to Hermiston, but are being forced to settle in a nearby town because they can't find something in their price range.
"Families come through, and I'm hearing all the time that there are not homes they can afford," he said.
Councilor John Kirwan was inclined to agree with Pickerill. He said people want housing "the way it used to be" in Hermiston, with 1-acre lots in city limits, but that just isn't financially feasible for developers anymore.
Barron agreed, saying he wanted to see more families in Hermiston be able to find homes they could afford and be proud of. He also said he was bothered by some of the comments at the Feb. 24 meeting, including the "negativity" expressed about having a public park in their part of town and allowing extension of a road to relieve traffic.
"If Sixth Street is not punched through, that makes it harder for other citizens," he said.
Mayor David Drotzmann reminded everyone that a few years earlier, companies were telling the city they didn't want to locate in Hermiston because they were concerned there wasn't enough housing to support the workforce they would need. The city made increasing housing one of its top goals, and had meetings with housing developers and other stakeholders to find out what was holding them back. Developers said the cost of land was the number one barrier, he said, and so the city reduced lot size requirements to help developments pencil out.
"All the work we've done over the last few years is coming to fruition in this project," he said.
Councilors Jackie Myers and Manuel Gutierrez both expressed concern over the safety of increasing traffic on Punkin Center, but also said they understood the need for more housing in the area. Although both had voted against the annexation in February, they voted in favor of it on Monday, along with Councilor Doug Primmer, who had been absent previously, giving the ordinance the unanimous vote it needed to pass.
