PENDLETON — Pendleton voters won’t officially finish picking their preferred candidates for city council until May 17, but the races effectively ended on March 8.
That day marked the filing deadline for five city council seats up for election in 2022. But a lack of interest meant only one candidate filed for each seat, all but assuring them new terms and negating a need for campaigning.
While Pendleton voters won’t get much of a choice this May, community members seemed much more interested in joining the council two years ago. When former Councilor Paul Chalmers resigned in October 2020, the council received nine applications to replace him.
The council chose banker Steve Campbell to fill Chalmers’ at-large seat, and because Chalmers resigned between his reelection and the start of his new term, Campbell is on the ballot again this year. But no one else from the group filed to run for election in 2022.
Roy Jones, the lodging director at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, was the runner-up to Campbell back in 2020.
In an interview, Jones said applying for the vacant seat on the council felt like answering a call for volunteers, and he wanted to give back to his community. Although he was committed to stewarding the seat for the next two years if he was chosen, Jones said he wasn’t sure if he was interested in running for office.
“Running for office is a little more of a different thing than appointment,” he said.
Jones said he thought that Campbell was a “fantastic choice,” and he wasn’t sure he would have applied if he had known Campbell was also seeking the seat. After the council made the appointment, Campbell invited Jones to join the Pendleton Development Commission’s advisory committee, a group that helps craft policy for the urban renewal district before it goes in front of the full commission, and he’s happy to contribute to the city in that role.
Lonnie Read was another candidate who vied for a seat in 2020 but took a pass in 2022.
A retired accountant, Read said he was fresh from leaving his job in 2020 and looking to jump into something right away. But after the council passed him over, he learned that he enjoyed the extra time for travel and family retirement afforded him. Read left the door open to seeking office in the future, but 2022 was not the right time for him.
Not every local election is dealing with a lack of interest. All but one municipal race in Hermiston is contested. And both seats up for election for the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners are heavily contested.
But for many city council and school board seats, attracting only one or no candidates to a race is the rule rather than the exception.
In 2021, every school board race was contested for the first time in years. But just two years prior, one of the races had to go to write-in votes because no candidates filed. In Milton-Freewater, contested city council races have become rare in recent years. And in most years, all races for Helix City Council go to write-in votes after nobody files for any seats.
Pendleton Mayor John Turner didn’t express surprise that the Pendleton City Council didn’t attract more candidates.
Turner said city councilors have to take satisfaction in the work that they do while dealing with angry constituents, their only direct compensation a small stipend. Residents who are only interested in one or two local issues tend not to be good fits on the council.
While voters not being able to make a choice on local elections could be perceived as a blow to local democracy, Turner took a more optimistic view, saying that it was evidence that people were broadly satisfied with the council’s work.
It was an opinion echoed by Jones and Read.
“I have faith in the sitting city council,” Read said.
