HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will consider vacating an undeveloped right of way for Southeast 10th Street during its Monday meeting.
If the city gives up the right of way to the property owners, it would clear the way for development of property between East Feedville Road and East Penney Avenue. The staff report on the proposal does not say who the developer is, but does list the property as part of a long-erm enterprise agreement. The city recently approved such an agreement with Amazon.
Nearby, the city is considering forming a local improvement district that would require adjacent property owners to contribute toward paving the remainder of Campbell Drive, installing water and sewer mains in the area and paving a different section of the Southeast 10th Street right of way, connecting East Penney Avenue to Highway 395 across from Bellinger Farms.
The city will reopen a hearing Monday on the matter, which it continued for 90 days while waiting to hear back about a federal grant that would pay for about half the project. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan previously said that if the city does not receive the grant it does not plan to form the LID.
Also on the agenda are three sections of the city’s code of ordinances that city staff have proposed updates to. One code, governing use of security alarms, has not been enforced since the 1990s and staff have recommended it be deleted altogether. Two other codes, regarding trials by jury and local initiative processes, need updated to conform with current state law.
The city council will also consider a request to rezone 5 acres north of Walmart, between Highway 395 and Northeast Fourth Street. Eastern Oregon Development LLC has requested the zoning change from C-2 outlying commercial to include a neighborhood overlay. The change would add mini-storage and apartment complexes to the list of allowable uses.
According to the staff report by City Planner Clint Spencer, the developer intends to place a storage unit business there. The city’s planning commission has recommended the city council deny the request, based on the unique position the property has as one of the few undeveloped sites left on that stretch of Highway 395, making it a good candidate for future retail development.
“This property lies within an area that city staff have begun feasibility analysis for potentially creating a second urban renewal district. It is the city’s contention that utilizing an urban renewal district to construct a new east/west connection and signal will eliminate the constraints on this property and open the entire area for retail development,” Spencer wrote.
