Hermiston City Council will kick off their Monday meeting with a work session to discuss the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
During their April 8 meeting the council and city staff discussed the city's EOTEC advisory committee and how progress in the committee had stalled. They agreed it would be productive to reexamine the draft strategic plan for EOTEC and more clearly define the committee's mission and their goals for EOTEC.
The work session will run from 6-7 p.m. at city hall, 180 N.E. Second St.
During their regular 7 p.m. meeting the council will discuss a resolution to apply for grant funding for a planned skate park. The city presented plans for the park to Hermiston High School students this week and announced the park would likely open in summer of 2020.
According to the agenda packet for Monday's meeting, the first phase of the 8,000-square-foot "teen adventure park" across from the fire station would cost $530,000 and include the skate park elements. Phase two, estimated at $600,000, would include restrooms, a shade structure, bicycle pump track and parkour fitness area.
The resolution considered Monday would allow the city to apply for a grant from the Oregon Recreation and Parks Department to cover half the cost of phase one. Phase two has the potential to be funded fully by another state grant.
On Monday, the council will also consider annexation of an 11-acre property on the northeast corner of West Theater Lane and Geer Road that is zoned for residential development. According to the agenda packet, the city planning commission has approved a plat for a 54-lot subdivision on the site.
The council will also consider a supplemental budget and hear committee updates. For the full agenda visit hermiston.or/meetings.
