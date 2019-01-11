The Hermiston City Council will be looking for solutions to a puzzle at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center on Monday.
The city has hired Knerr Construction to construct an RV park on the EOTEC grounds that could potentially provide year-round revenue for the facility. The city had planned to construct the RV park next to the rodeo arena, so that people living or staying at the park could access it without driving through the rest of the property. After the plan came to light, however, Farm-City Pro Rodeo board members spoke out against the move, noting the space has been used in the past for overflow parking during the rodeo.
According to a memo from City Manager Byron Smith, on Wednesday the city’s planning commission altered EOTEC’s parking variance to restrict development until an alternate overflow parking plan had been submitted and approved to them.
“Due to the controversy and the probable delay caused by the Planning Commission action, I am providing the council an update and seeking any input that the council might have,” Smith wrote to the council.
On Monday the council will also swear in municipal court Judge Thomas Creasing and council members elected in November (Lori Davis, Roy Barron, Jackie Myers and Doug Smith), as well as elect a council president for the year and make committee assignments.
The council will consider awarding a construction bid for replacement of a South First Street bridge near Crestline Drive to Moreno & Nelson Construction Corporation. The city has purchased the new box culvert for $129,336 and plans to award the installation contract for $151,198, bringing the total project cost to $280,534. Construction is expected to run through February and March and will result in a period of closure for that section of South First Street.
The council meets Monday at 7 p.m. at city hall, 180 N.E. Second St. For a full council agenda, visit hermiston.or.us/meetings.
