Monday’s Hermiston City Council meeting will kick off with a 6 p.m. work session to discuss plans for the industrial land south of Hermiston.
Assistant city manager Mark Morgan said he will be presenting the council with some concepts to “make a run at” federal grant funding for improved road access to industrial land east of Pioneer Seed. He will also update the council about the land known as the Cook Industrial Site, which has recently changed ownership.
During its regular business meeting at 7 p.m. the council will be presented with a finalized report from a goal-setting session that council members and department heads participated in on Feb. 8-9. The report can be found in the agenda packet at hermiston.or.us/meetings.
Goals are organized by topic and assigned a completion date sometime in 2019. They include such items as adopting an urban renewal agency plan for the North Highway 395 area, researching creation of a parks and recreation district that could assist in the development of a recreation center, pursing an agreement with Umatilla County for development of Gettman Road and seeking outside funds to examine the possibility of a bridge to Interstate 82.
On Monday the council will vote on an updated version of the city’s 20-year water system master plan, last updated in 1996. They will also discuss a request from LuLu LLC to rezone 6,200 square feet of land on Popular Avenue from residential to commercial.
