HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will discuss its new wayfinding signage project during a 6 p.m. workshop on Monday, Oct. 26, at the Hermiston Community Center.
The project will create a cohesively decorated system of signs around Hermiston pointing the way to parks, the library, public parking lots and other attractions.
After the work session, the city council will begin its regular business meeting at 7 p.m. The council will hold a public hearing for annexation of half an acre of property on East Theater Lane into the city, at the request of the property owner. Other items on the agenda include staff reports, committee reports, financial reports and consideration of a $10,000 facade grant for new siding on a house on 145 S.W. Fourth St. that is being turned into a business.
For the agenda packet, see hermiston.or.us/meetings. The work session and business meeting will be broadcast live on the city of Hermiston's YouTube channel.
