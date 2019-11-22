HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will consider an annexation and zoning Monday that would help clear the way for a new mixed-use subdivision on the northeast side of town.
Developers Lloyd and Lois Piercy have submitted applications to annex 36 acres at the corner of Elm Avenue and Diagonal Road into the city and change the zoning to urban commercial and medium-density residential designations.
According to a memo by City Planner Clint Spencer in the agenda packet, the Piercys’ development plan for the property includes approximately 25 acres of market-rate single family homes, approximately 6 acres of duplexes and triplexes for senior citizens, and a few additional acres for a neighborhood market and other services.
In light of the application, the planning department reached out to Umatilla Electric Cooperative and has worked with the utility on including an additional 4.5 acres containing UEC’s Hermiston East substation in the annexation. The move would avoid creating an “island” of county land within the new city limits and would add the substation to the Hermiston Police Department’s jurisdiction.
In an unrelated agenda item, on Monday the council will be asked to adopt findings of fact on their Nov. 12 decision to deny a request from Eastern Oregon Development LLC to rezone a 9-acre piece of property on Highway 395 and Northeast Fourth Street to allow mini-storage.
The council was first presented the request at its Oct. 28 meeting, and directed staff to draw up an ordinance that would approve adding a neighborhood commercial overlay to the property. When the ordinance was presented to them on Nov. 12, however, they ultimately voted 5-3 against adopting the ordinance.
According to a memo from Spencer, the council must vote to adopt the “findings of fact” supporting the denial before it becomes finalized.
The city has been working through its code of ordinances to remove or update outdated language and bring it into compliance with state law, and on Monday that effort continues with simplification of its animal ordinance and found property ordinance.
The council will also vote on a document that codifies many of the rules and operations at the Hermiston Municipal Airport that have been in practice, but were not in writing. It will also vote on a supplemental budget to close out several accounts that had been dedicated to projects that have since been completed.
