HERMISTON — Sanitary Disposal, Inc. will request the Hermiston City Council's permission to increase garbage rates inside city limits during Monday's council meeting.
Sanitary Disposal is requesting a $1.55 increase to cover rising costs, putting the total at $18.80 for a customer with a 90-gallon bin. Umatilla County and Morrow County commissioners recently approved a $1.70 increase for Sanitary Disposal customers outside of city limits.
According to the city's rate study, that would keep the cost under what residents in Pendleton, The Dalles, Ontario and La Grande pay for garbage service. The last increase in Hermiston was in 2016.
Monday's council meeting will be held in the Lanham Room of the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., after a fire at city hall closed that building for the month of January. The council will discuss the repairs needed because of the fire and possibly take action related to it during the meeting.
The regular business meeting at 7 p.m. will be preceded by a 6 p.m. work session, also open to the public, to review the results of the city's pilot program to create a food truck pod last summer and discuss potential future plans for the project. The council may vote on a plan during their 7 p.m. meeting.
Also during the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will take final action on a proposed rezone that Eastern Oregon Development requested in October. The rezone would allow storage units to be built on the 5.5 acres north of Roger's Toyota between Northeast Fourth Street and Highway 395.
The council voted down an ordinance that would have approved the rezone, but according to state land use laws must adopt "findings of fact" on the decision for it to become finalized. Those findings of fact will be presented for a vote Monday.
