HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will vote Monday on whether to build a new city hall or put a $175,000 insurance payout into fixing damage to the current building from a December fire.
A tour of the current city hall will take place at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. city council meeting across the street at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
City Manager Byron Smith is recommending the council vote to build a new city hall on the same site and remodel the basement of the library, for a combined total price of about $9 million, paid for through payments by Lamb Weston, Amazon and future companies signing a long-term enterprise zone agreement with the city.
The new building would include a 9,200-square-foot main floor, a second story and basement that would be rented out to another agency until the city needed the room to grow. The building department and municipal court would be moved into the new building from their current locations.
Also on Monday’s agenda is ratification of a utility rate increase. When the city adopted a restructure of the water and sewer rates to take effect in March 2019, the restructure included a provision that rates would automatically be adjusted each March based on inflation, using the Engineering News-Record Construction Cost Index. The index went up 1.8% for the past year, so utility bills will also go up that much, adding an average of $1.78 per month for customers, according to the city.
On Monday, the council also plans to vote on a request for annexation. MonteVista Homes has submitted an application for the city to annex in 20 acres of property located on the south side of East Punkin Center Road, just east of Northeast Fourth Street. The developer plans to build single-family residential homes on the property, plus a trail and public park.
Monday’s meeting will also include a 20-minute closed-door executive session to discuss negotiation of a property transaction and to “consider preliminary negotiations involving matters of trade or commerce in which the governing body is in competition with governing bodies in other states or nations.”
The full agenda packet can be found online at hermiston.or.us/meetings.
