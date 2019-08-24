HERMISTON — Hermiston School District’s bond campaign may be getting an endorsement from the city council.
The council will consider a resolution during their Monday meeting in support of the $82.7 million bond, which would pay to replace Rocky Heights Elementary School with a larger building, add a new elementary school on Theater Lane, add classrooms to Hermiston High School and address traffic congestion at other schools.
Also on Monday’s agenda is an executive session for City Manager Byron Smith’s annual performance review, followed by possible changes to his contract. Smith was hired in 2014.
The council will also vote on a proposal to increase hangar rental rates at the Hermiston Municipal Airport to help raise funds for adding another city-owned hangar to the airport. T-hangar #2 would be raised from $130 a month to $180 over the course of two years (in two $25 increments) and T-hangar #3 would be raised from $180 to $200. The additional funds would be used to start saving for a downpayment to finance a future hangar.
Also on Monday’s agenda are a recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association, staff reports, council reports and a review of progress on the council’s 2019 goals.
