HERMISTON — After coming to a consensus to approve the rezoning of a property off of Highway 395, the Hermiston City Council will formally vote on the the proposition Monday.
During their Oct. 28 meeting, the council listened to a presentation from Steve Richards, who hopes to place a mini-storage facility on Northeast Fourth Street, taking up part of a 9-acre parcel that stretches from Fourth Street to a 40-foot section of Highway 395 next to Roger’s Toyota.
The city’s planning commission had recommended against the rezoning that would need to take place for the project to move forward, in the hopes that a restaurant or retail project would someday take that property. But the council sided with Richards, noting that no one had been interested in the property in the past.
They voted 4-2 to direct staff to draw up the findings of fact needed to officially approve the rezoning.
Monday’s agenda will also include two proposed changes to the city’s code of ordinances, which staff have been working to clean up and update to match state statutes. One change, to the “Relating to Public Grievance for Discrimination,” will spell out the complaint process and deadlines for someone who feels their rights have been violated under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The other change, to a section about yard sales, adds a rule requiring any off-site signs advertising yard and garage sales have the person’s address and phone number on the sign.
The meeting on Monday will be preceded by a public work session with Rep. Greg Smith at 6 p.m. to provide legislative updates to the council. The regular city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. The full agenda packet can be found online at hermiston.or.us/meetings.
