HERMISTON — Counterfeit money has been reported in Hermiston as recently as July 18, according to Police Chief Jason Edmiston.
The money looks the same as fake bills that were reported in the Hermiston area last month.
The bills feature the word “Replica” and the serial number KP 58247039 Y. They also feature the statement “THIS NOTE IS NOT LEGAL, IT IS TO BE USED FOR MOTION PICTURES” on the front. Local law enforcement are urging businesses to check money carefully.
There were several reports last month of fake bills circulating in Hermiston.
Chalen James Ottmar of Hermiston, 23, was arrested in relation to those reports, but is no longer jailed, according to Edmiston.
Police are unsure of his involvement in the most recent reports of counterfeit money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.