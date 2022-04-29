UMATILLA COUNTY — Candidates running for Umatilla County commissioner have collectively received $25,500 in contributions and spent $40,000 on campaign efforts.
Nine candidates in all are seeking two seats on the county board. With less than three weeks until the May 17 election, Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater leads the group in fundraising, and Susan Bower of Pendleton leads in campaign expenditures.
The two are among six candidates seeking the Position 1 seat. The others are Bob Barton of Hermiston, Jesse Bonifer of Athena, David Nelson of Pendleton and Alvin Young of Hermiston.
Position 2 Commissioner John Shafer is running for reelection against HollyJo Beers and Rick Pullen, both of Pendleton.
A $5,000 donation April 4 from the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, AFL-CIO, in Maryland pushed Timmon's campaign coffers to a total of $8,550, according to ORESTAR, the Oregon Secretary of State’s website for campaign finance activity.
She explained the union represents the employees at Marv's Glass Shop in Milton-Freewater, which she and her husband own. Timmons, who also is a professional tutor at Blue Mountain Community College, discussed her gratitude for the contribution and beliefs in proper worker education and protection, referring to career and technical education programs in high schools as "the next step in education."
Timmons so far has spent $8,827.55 on her campaign, more than $14,000 less than Bower. So far, Bower has spent $23,200, more than every other candidate combined.
But she also has been campaigning for the position since June 2021, nearly six months before any other candidate in the race. Bower's spending has helped her run a plethora of Facebook ads, send out several waves of mailers, host meet-and-greets and hire a campaign assistant to help with the process while Bower works full time managing her small business.
"It's incredibly important that every person in the county gets to know the candidate,” she explained.
Bower said she set a budget of $30,000 for this election and fully intends on spending that much.
"I am at a position in my life where I can make choices,” she said. “I want to be a county commissioner because I possess a skill set that can help the county get where it needs to be.”
Bower also has the most significant deficit from the campaign, having raised $2,450, ranking her fourth in campaign contributions.
Barton ranks second in expenditures and contributions, having spent $6,735 and raised $7,400 following a $3,000 donation from his own business, Barton Laser Leveling.
Local candidates funding their own raises is a common practice.
Shafer follows Barton for all nine candidates, ranking third in contributions and expenditure, spending $4,900 and having raised $4,800. Shafer has the support of several civic and community figures, including outgoing county Commissioner George Murdock, who donated $1,000 to the reelection effort, and Echo farmer Robert Levy, husband of State Rep. Bobby Levy, has donated $500 to Shafer’s campaign.
Pullen stands at fifth behind Timmons in campaign spending with $2,000 and fifth behind Bower in contributions with $2,250. His primary benefactor is Larry Givens, former Umatilla County commissioner who lost reelection in 2018 to Shafer, the man Pullen is looking to defeat this year. Givens has contributed $2,000 in-kind for radio ads to Pullen's campaign.
Bonnifer, Young and Beers have not broken the threshold to report earnings or spending throughout the race.
And Nelson, a former state senator, has not broken the threshold to report expenses or contributions. He said he has run several radio ads and attended some candidate forums but has not attempted to campaign in any other way. He would be 85 years old at the end of his term if wins.
