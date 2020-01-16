PENDLETON — The East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District will soon have some new equipment.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a $60,000 loan for the health district to replace a 13-year-old ambulance with a cracked cylinder head Wednesday night.
“We have to do a supplemental budget because we didn’t anticipate that this year,” said Mark Moore, the ambulance district administrator. “And we’ll have to get striping and badging on it.”
The district's 2006 Ford Ambulance has been out of commission for a few weeks, and the costs to repair the vehicle would have outweighed total replacement, Moore said. He anticipates the new rig will be ready to roll in the next couple of weeks.
Moore said the board of directors will approve the supplemental budget next week.
The district, which covers 450 square miles encompassing Athena, Weston, Adams and Helix, had been relying on its secondary ambulance, a 1998 Chevrolet.
He said that while out providing mutual aid to a fatal snowmobile accident Wednesday night, the Chevrolet broke down but crews were able to get it back up and running.
“We can’t have second-out vehicles doing these calls,” he said.
Moore added that relying on a single ambulance has limited the district’s ability to provide mutual aid and even respond to secondary calls within the area.
The new ambulance, a four-wheel drive 2019 Dodge Ram 3500, has about 3,000 miles on it, according to Moore. The total cost is more than $147,000 and the district said it intends to use replacement funds to cover $57,000 of that cost.
Moore said the district has applied for some grant money in hopes of covering the remaining $31,000, but that if no grants are awarded, the district will dip into its contingency fund instead.
The ambulance district will repay the county $10,000 a year for six years starting in 2021. But County Commissioner John Shafer is hopeful that East Umatilla Ambulance could apply for grants to help repay the debt sooner.
“It’s one of our ambulance districts, we didn’t want to see them unable to provide service for the county,” Shafer said. “I’m impressed with how the district is managing finances.”
Moore said the district was thankful that the county provided the loan.
“We’re in a tight spot and we don’t have a lot of money out here,” he said.
