PENDLETON — A pair of western Umatilla County communities are getting their own enterprise zone.
Once included in a joint zone with Umatilla, the cities of Echo and Stanfield will have their own tool to stimulate business in the area starting Feb. 5 after the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved the designation on Wednesday.
“This zone is looking down the road for future development,” Echo City Administrator David Slaght said. “It’s some enticement and encouragement for investors. We’re right along I-84. We’ve got access to interstate commerce right at our front door.”
Enterprise zones allow certain industrial and manufacturing construction projects to be granted a three- to five-year property tax exemption. The Stanfield-Echo zone will span a total of 4.44 square miles and include the city limits and urban growth boundaries of both cities. Language in the designation permits hotels, motels and destination resorts to be included in the potential tax exemptions as well.
Both cities were previously included in an enterprise zone with Umatilla, which was revised in 2019 to add areas along Umatilla’s urban growth boundary and excluded Stanfield and Echo.
Shortly after Umatilla redrew the zone, Slaght was hired by the city of Echo in May and Ben Burgener was brought in as the city manager of Stanfield in September.
“Both of us were brand new to our jobs, and when we stepped in we realized they had essentially excluded us and left us out here alone,” Slaght said of the previous enterprise zone.
Slaght said it made sense and was more feasible for the cities to work together in applying for the zone designation.
In Echo, Slaght said the city council is working with potential local investors and are in the process of developing strategies and goals for the new zone.
However, Slaght said the language allowing hotel, motel or destination resort projects to be eligible for tax exemptions could be crucial for a future development along the interstate led by Kent Madison.
In 2017, Madison first came to the city with an idea for a 132-acre development that would include dozens of homes, a hotel, RV park, commercial and industrial projects and even some greenery.
According to Slaght, Madison has approached the city about continuing the project, but plenty remains to be done for it materialize.
“I don’t know where it’s going but I didn’t want to leave that off the table,” Slaght said.
The cities had to seek and eventually received consent from the Port of Umatilla for the designation, and the zone was additionally co-sponsored by the county.
“I think it gives them flexibility with it and ownership of it,” Commissioner Bill Elfering said at Wednesday’s meeting.
