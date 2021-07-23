PENDLETON — Umatilla County residents can access county buildings and courthouses with little to no pandemic restrictions in place, according to officials.
Masking and distancing restrictions in places such as the Umatilla County Courthouse and other county departments were lifted earlier this month as the state ended nearly all COVID-19-related mandates.
In county buildings, officials still will conduct temperature checks at the door, but there are no more masking, distancing and capacity limits, Commissioner George Murdock said.
Pandemic restrictions were lifted in courtrooms statewide earlier this month, but authority was handed down to presiding judges and trial court administrators to implement their own precautions if they see fit.
Roy Blaine, trial court administrator for Umatilla and Morrow counties, said the only remaining rule he has in place is requiring court employees to wear masks around juries in some instances. People still can choose to wear masks in the courthouse if they wish, Blaine said.
The court also is continuing to offer call-in services for people who are feeling ill but have a scheduled court appearance.
Officials are continuing to encourage residents to stay home and away from the courthouse and county buildings if they feel sick.
