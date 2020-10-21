UMATILLA COUNTY — The temporary ban on non-agricultural burning in unincorporated parts of Umatilla County will officially by lifted at noon on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners voted to lift the ban at its Wednesday, Oct. 21, meeting at the request of county staff. The ban had been in effect since July 2 due to dry summer conditions and risks of wildfire.
"We believe conditions have improved enough, and with snow and rain in the forecast we though it was time to lift the burn ban," said Bob Waldher, Umatilla County planning director.
