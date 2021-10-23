UMATILLA COUNTY — It’s more than four months until the candidate filing deadline, seven months until the primary and more than a year until the general election, but the race for a seat on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is well underway.
Susan Bower of Pendleton submitted her filing forms for Position 1 on the first day of the filing period and one of her opponents, Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater, entered her name a month later. Despite the long runway until Election Day, both candidates already have spent thousands of dollars in their effort to succeed George Murdock on the board.
Bower, the owner of the Pendleton-based Eastern Oregon Business Source, a consulting business, announced her candidacy in June and formed a political action committee to begin fundraising in August. In an interview, Bower said getting her campaign running early was a part of her strategy.
“In order to (campaign) what I consider strategically and properly, it would take not only time, but it would take a variety of methods to get out to people and to get in front of people,” she said. “Two major resources: time, lots and lots of it, and money. With that plan in mind, I knew that. I better get on it, because both of those resources are limited resources for all of us.”
Since opening her campaign account, Bower has raised nearly $2,900 and spent more than $10,900. Bower said she doesn’t have a definitive spending goal for the campaign, but she and her family committed to covering 50% of the campaign costs, the rest covered by fundraising. Early donors include Jill and Mike Thorne of Pendleton and Tom Winn of Helix.
Nearly 85% of the money Bower has spent so far has been with Lori Roach of Heppner and her business Studio 6 Designworks LLC. Roach also is a contracted employee for Eastern Oregon Business Source, where she works as a community development consultant.
Bower said Roach’s work with Eastern Oregon Business Source is separate from her work on the campaign. With the latter, Bower said Roach has provided web design and graphic work in addition to ordering campaign material.
Timmons, who co-owns Marv’s Glass Shop in Milton-Freewater, has raised nearly $3,000 while spending a little more than $2,500. Like Bower, Timmons expected to do a mixture of self-funding and fundraising and she expects her campaign to be financially in-line with recent history. Early donors include Charles Danforth and Paul Seaquist, both of MIlton-Freewater.
Timmons said it was early to start campaigning, but one of her largest expenditures, a booth at the Umatilla County in August, was “worth every penny.”
“When you have a booth at the fair, you have access to everyone,” she said.
Commissioner Dan Dorran, the newest member on the county board, got an early start on fundraising in his successful effort to win the open Position 3 seat in 2020. He opened his campaign account in November 2019 and would go on to spend more than $26,000.
But in 2018, Position 2 Commissioner John Shafer didn’t start raising money until February of that year. He still managed to raise nearly $22,000 to unseat incumbent Larry Givens. Shafer has filed to run for reelection in 2022. No one has filed to run against him so far and he hasn’t reported any contributions or expenditures in 2021.
With Murdock of Position 1 retiring at the end of the year, Bower and Timmons are also joined by Alvin Young, a manager at Elmer’s Irrigation & Supplies in Hermiston. Young does not have a political action committee registered with the Oregon Secretary of State.
Candidates have until March 8, 2022, to join the race for either Position 1 or Position 2. Should the Position 1 race retain all its candidates or grow further, then all candidates will run in the May 17 primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff during the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. Should any of the races feature two or less candidates, the races will skip the May primaries and county voters will cast ballots on the candidates during the general election.
