UMATILLA — Dan Dorran said Friday, Oct. 2, that he is staying in the race for Umatilla County commissioner after he was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in Umatilla on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Dorran, 65, gave a statement to the East Oregonian about the arrest on Oct. 2 but declined to answer further questions.
“I’m definitely in the race,” he said. “The amount of support has been incredible.”
Dorran said his actions following a golf outing were “foolish.”
“I take full responsibility for my decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcohol,” he said. “It’s been a hard awakening for me and it’s something I’m addressing with my family.”
According to the Facebook page of Big River Golf Course in Umatilla, Dorran was a participant in the Sherrell Chevrolet Farm City Open held at the course on Sept. 26.
“I can express nothing but remorse and the promise that I’ll work hard to make amends and rebuild trust. I also deeply regret the potential distraction this may cause from the important issues confronting our community.”
Local law enforcement is being tight-lipped about the details surrounding Dorran’s arrest.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin first reported the arrest on Oct. 1. According to the report, Dorran was involved in a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 730 and 395, or “Buck’s Corner,” in Umatilla at 4:57 p.m. on Sept. 26. No injuries were reported.
The report quoted Sgt. Bill Wright with Umatilla police, who said Dorran was cited and released after officers determined during their investigation that he was driving while impaired.
When Umatilla Police Chief Darla Huxel was contacted by phone, she said she wasn’t responding to inquiries because she wasn’t working Oct. 2 and referred requests for information to an on-duty Umatilla police officer.
Sgt. Natalia Tovey with Umatilla police said she didn’t have additional details, such as how police determined Dorran was impaired, and directed further questions to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said he was aware of Dorran’s arrest but his office had yet to receive the case files from Umatilla police.
“When we receive that, we’ll review it in due course just as we would in any other matter and follow through with the appropriate steps at that time,” the district attorney said.
Tovey said those files should be sent to Primus on Monday, Oct. 5.
Dorran, a Hermiston resident who’s spent time on the county fair board and other local committees, finished first with roughly 34% of the votes in May’s primary that featured five candidates for county commissioner. On Nov. 3, voters can choose between Dorran and Three Percenter HollyJo Beers of Milton-Freewater, who finished second with roughly 24% of the primary vote.
With the election just a month out, Dorran will have one of his opportunities to try and rebuild that trust at a candidate forum hosted by the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The event is being held at the Hermiston Community Center and will include candidates for Umatilla County commissioner and the Hermiston City Council. There will be limited in-person and socially-distanced seating, and masks are required. The Hermiston School District will also be providing a livestream of the event.
