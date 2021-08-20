PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a variety of items in its bi-monthly meeting Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The commissioners began the meeting by approving the expansion of the urban growth boundary for the city of Umatilla.
The commissioners co-adopted the expansion after the city's approval, adding 150 acres to the existing urban growth boundary. The move rezoned an exclusive farm use area to city light industrial and subsequently annexed that space into the city.
The commissioners then approved an application for a justice reinvestment grant meant to improve criminal justice programs in the county. The grant, according to officials speaking at the meeting, would include resources to reach underserved communities. The county has applied and received funds from the grant twice before, which intends to reduce recidivism, protect public safety and hold offenders accountable, officials said in the meeting. In total, the grant would reward the county more than $1.19 million.
The commissioners also approved the county’s biennial community corrections plan.
The commissioners then approved the leasing of a new Pendleton office for Community Counseling Solutions to handle veterans services. The new site is located at the Banner Bank Building. The county will begin operating out of the site Oct. 1, 2021, at a rent of $300 per month.
The commissioners concluded the meeting by agreeing to conjoin the county’s COVID-19 response with Morrow County due to “overlapping work force and economies, similar rise in cases, and sharing of medical services.” From now on, the counties will coordinate pandemic-related policies and resources.
Others items approved in the meeting include:
State funding for bicycle/foot paths in Stanfield at an amount of $93,000.
A contract for software for financial management and human resources to Caselle, and facilities management to Dude Solutions.
