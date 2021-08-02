PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners will hold a bi-weekly meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton.
The city of Ukiah is requesting the board’s approval of a $37,500 grant for the Camas Prairie Cowboy Convention Event Center in Ukiah.
The Umatilla County Public Health Department is requesting the board’s approval of a $7,879 payment to the East Oregonian Media Group to run additional COVID-19 vaccination ads.
The board also will consider payables for repairing a chiller at the Stafford Hansell Government Center, to replace a work crew for Umatilla County Community Justice, and to alter a previously awarded grant to Eurus Community Benefit Plan to extend and complete projects.
