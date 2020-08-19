UMATILLA COUNTY — The decision on the formation of Umatilla County’s latest and largest livestock district has been delayed at least another month.
After pausing a July 15 public hearing on the matter until Sept. 2, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners declared its intent to push the hearing back until at least Oct. 7 due to COVID-19 complicating attempts to reach a mutual agreement between differing property owners in the proposed district.
“Being in baseline, there has not been the kind of opportunity that there should be for discussion of the issues,” Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering said.
The proposed North Umatilla County Livestock District would be the 11th formed in the county and cover 252 square miles and more than 500 property owners. It would cover unincorporated northern farmland from Despain Gulch Road outside of Pendleton to the border with Washington and between Helix to the east and Juniper Canyon to the west.
The district was proposed by property owners who say they’re frustrated by inadequate fencing that’s allowed some cattle owners to let their animals roam free and cause uncompensated damages to wheat fields in the area.
If the district is formed, livestock owners could be held legally liable for what happens if their animals leave the individual’s property.
The initial public hearing on the district featured in-person testimony from a handful of property owners from both sides of the proposal, with those in opposition voicing concerns about that potential liability and the significant size of the proposed district.
The board of commissioners opted to pause the hearing on July 15 after property owners from both sides expressed the desire to seek an agreement that would resolve issues of uncompensated grazing without officially forming a district. And at least some of those other solutions have been explored and submitted to the county but likely can’t be used.
“At this point the alternatives don’t seem legally feasible, so there’s not really going to be any further discussion that I’m aware of short of either allowing the district or not,” said Umatilla County Counsel Doug Olsen.
The formation of livestock districts were previously decided by a simple majority vote of impacted property owners, and this would be the first time the decision fell on county commissioners.
But the commissioners shared optimism on Wednesday, Aug. 19, that additional time without as many COVID-19 restrictions hampering discussions may lead to an agreement between property owners rather than a vote from the board.
“I think there’s clearly a willingness on both sides of the issue to find an agreement, so I’m more than happy to give them that time,” Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said.
The board of commissioners will officially delay the hearing at its Sept. 2 meeting, during which the board will also set a new date for the hearing.
Meanwhile, Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock suggested the county provide guidance to impacted property owners on what discussions need to be had and what agreements need to be reached, and then set a new hearing date that provides reasonable time to do so.
The board must issue an official decision on the district’s formation within 30 days of the public hearing’s conclusion.
