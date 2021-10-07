PENDLETON — Local organizations that helped with COVID-19 vaccination efforts received a funding boost.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners in its bimonthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6, approved more than $230,000 in funds for organizations that participated in the county’s Community Rewards Program, a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. The funds — which come from federal funding for areas to improve their vaccination rates — go to organizations in ZIP codes where more than 60% of eligible residents are vaccinated.
The program saw three areas reach this benchmark: Pendleton, Hermiston and Helix. Each community received a baseline $10,000, plus additional funds based on population.
Hermiston received the most money — $116,108.95. Four organizations were given more than $29,000 in the program: Good Shepherd Medical Center; Eastern Oregon Mission; Clearview Disability Resource Center; and the Hermiston Lions Foundation.
Six Pendleton organizations received their cut of $99,257.46. Each organization got more than $16,500. The organizations are the Oregon East Symphony; Pendleton Center for the Arts; Altrusa International Foundation; First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton; the Pendleton Cultural Foundation; and the Peace Lutheran Church.
The tiny town of Helix was the first to exceed the 60% milestone. Two organizations there split nearly $16,000. They are the Helix Park District and the Helix Community Church.
The funds concluded the county’s sole incentive program.
The commissioners also approved the following items in the meeting:
• The purchase of a new motor grader for about $350,000.
• The purchase of a stacker conveyor of more than $35,680.
• The purchase of guardrail supplies for about $8,700.
• Moving a senior deputy from the sheriff’s office patrol division to serve as an interim patrol sergeant.
• The purchase of dispatch equipment for $33,058.
• Funds to repaint the exterior of the Guardian Care Center, Pendleton, and a request for proposal for new boilers in the building.
• Adding a touch screen system to the Umatilla County Jail for $11,450.
