UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners hired a new medical examiner during its Wednesday meeting.
Aimee Rogers, M.D., will take over from Jon Hitzmann, the county's medical director, who has been filling in on an interim basis. Rogers, a urologist for St. Anthony Hospital, starts Jan. 1.
Board chair George Murdock said in an email that the county is excited that Rogers was interested in the position and hopes to be able to serve for many years. He said the medical examiner is a "key component" working with the district attorney, law enforcement, area funeral homes, the state medical examiner's office and families grieving loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.