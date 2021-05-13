PENDLETON — Umatilla County officials are looking toward a possible new network of mental health professionals to assist, or possibly replace, law enforcement in responding to calls for people suffering from a mental health or addiction crisis.
The idea, officials say, would be similar to the “CAHOOTS” system in Eugene, where a two-person team of medics and mental health professionals respond to calls involving mental illness, homelessness and addiction, with an emphasis on de-escalation.
But Umatilla County, with its sprawling locale, is far different from Lane County and Eugene, and now, county officials are trying to reimagine how the system could work within the county.
“They’re police officers or corrections deputies, not mental health professionals,” Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said. “It makes sense — let someone who’s a mental health professional deal with someone in crisis instead of law enforcement.”
Wyden town hall
At a recent virtual town hall with Sen. Ron Wyden, Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock told the senator that county law enforcement wanted to “get out of the mental health business.”
Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has pushed Congress in the past year to pass the CAHOOTS Act, which would fund partnerships between law enforcement and mental health professionals to form joint 24/7 crisis response teams. Seed money — $1 billion — for a CAHOOTS-like program reimbursed through Medicaid was included in the American Rescue Plan.
Programs like CAHOOTS have yet to be tested in rural areas, but Wyden has voiced interest multiple times in trying pilot programs in Oregon, officials say.
Murdock told Wyden that Umatilla County was heavily interested in participating in a CAHOOTS program, adding the county has already set aside funding to jump on if the opportunity presented itself. He said those funds amount to roughly $200,000 for the program.
Murdock said he “emerged from the (town hall) very optimistic about our chances.”
“Our law enforcement officers are the first to say they want to get out of the mental health business,” he said. “Right now they’re the only option. They realize they’re not trained. They want to get out of the business. We want to set up a program where we have trained personnel on the street able to respond and work with law enforcement and dispatch and so forth.”
De-escalating the situation
With the closure of multiple county mental health facilities in recent years, some law enforcement officials say they are responding to more calls for people struggling with mental health or addiction, at times arresting and jailing people that they say could be better served in a treatment facility.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said a team of mental health professionals could help his deputies in situations they aren’t trained for, including de-escalating volatile situations.
“We get some de-escalation training and whatnot, but at the end of the day, we are not trained to the level or degree that the mental health professionals are,” he said. “At some point, it seems like a lot of different incidents involving people in crisis, law enforcement becomes the first phone call.”
Officials varied in the extent to which they would want mental health professionals assisting situations where there is violence. Some said they would want mental health professionals helping de-escalate a situation right from the start. Others said they would only want them helping after the fact.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said he sees the reason for a mental health professional to help out in some situations, but “the last thing we want to do is bring additional concerns for an officer to have to address or deal with or face.”
“Officers have so many different variables thrown at them, especially during situations that are very tense or high emotion,” he said. “It can be detrimental to bring additional people into a situation that the officer has to be concerned about. It’s not going to be a cookie-cutter approach.”
In 2020, fewer than 1% of the 24,000 calls routed to the clinic in the CAHOOTS system in Eugene required police backup, according to its website. The program also saves roughly $8.5 million each year in the city’s public safety spending.
‘We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem’
The commissioners, as well as county law enforcement, say that a critical way mental health workers can help the county is being “out on the streets” assisting individuals before a crime is committed.
“I think there’s a lot of room there to do some field work and check on these individuals, especially those who may not have the ability to drive or get into a clinic and speak to a mental health professional,” Rowan said. “They could go out and do that field work and create an environment where you try to deter something as much as you can and head something off before it gets out of hand.”
Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said 115 out of more than 22,000 reports in the past year were codified specifically as “mental illness.” After reviewing perhaps 70 or 80 of the reports, Byram said almost every call was a situation where law enforcement wasn’t needed.
But even that number is “just scratching the surface.”
“A majority of the criminal drivers within this community, and I’ll dare to say most communities, is going to be drug- and alcohol-related or mental illness-related or a combination thereof,” he said.
Byram said he’s interested in exploring “anything to get our officers out of the business of responding to legitimate mental health crises,” but added a caveat.
“Just because somebody is deemed mentally ill or is under the influence of a controlled substance does not mean that they’re not committing a crime,” he said. “We definitely have to have a seat at the table for every situation to determine if they’re culpable for their actions.”
Edmiston expressed a similar interest in the program. He said some mental health-related issues can force officers to arrest people in crisis for low-level crimes, and like other officials, he’s questioned if that’s always the right call.
“Where we’ve ended up is, we know we’re arresting them and putting them in jail for disorderly conduct, and we know they don’t belong there,” he said, adding “we’re open to any idea to address the problem. However, I firmly and adamantly believe that we’re only going to get there through legislative changes.”
Last week, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls over several days from a family in Hermiston concerned for their loved one. Deputies could have initially arrested the person on charges of harassment, but left each time because the person was “seriously mentally ill,” Rowan said.
The sheriff’s office reached out to the county’s main mental health provider for help, “but they weren’t able to get a crisis worker there,” Rowan said. Eventually, as the situation escalated over several days, the deputies returned and made the arrest on charges of attempted arson.
“In that same initial response, if we had a mental health crisis worker with us, maybe additional calls for service to that location would have been avoided,” he said.
Rowan described the situation as “frustrating to say the least.”
“Although law enforcement has a desire to be responsive and be a team player, the other side of the equation isn’t always a willing participant,” he said. “So that’s where it is today that we don’t always get a crisis worker that will respond with us to those incidents, even though the person we’re dealing with may be their client. It just seems counterproductive. There needs to be a willingness to move the ball forward.”
For a crisis intervention team to work well, county law enforcement pointed to several things they would want to see, including buy-in from various community groups, resources and funding allocated through the state legislature, oversight and accountability.
“Nobody wants to be in the situation that we’re in right now,” Rowan said. “We can’t keep doing the same thing that we’ve been doing, because it’s obvious to us that it’s not working. Changing the plan and coming up with a better approach I believe will be beneficial to all.”
Edmiston echoed Rowan’s sentiment.
“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” he said. “And we know that.”
