PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported seven new COVID-19 deaths this week, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 136.
Three of the victims died in July, the county reported. Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said the delay was due to issues processing documentation.
The four deaths disclosed on Thursday, Oct. 7, ties the county’s all-time record for most COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day.
The newly disclosed deaths come as the county reports a slight decline in cases after a brief spike in infection following the Pendleton Round-up, though cases remain elevated far above levels seen before the delta variant surge. Here is the breakdown of the latest reported COVID-19 fatalities:
• The county’s 130th victim is a 60-year-old woman who tested positive June 22 and died July 6 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Portland. She had unspecified underlying health conditions.
• The county’s 131st victim is a 104-year-old woman who tested positive June 26 and died July 17 at a private residence. She had unspecified underlying health conditions.
• The county’s 132nd victim is a 65-year-old man who tested positive July 23 and died July 28 at a private residence. Officials have yet to determine if he had underlying health conditions.
• The county’s 133rd victim is a 69-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Oct. 4 at Providence St. Joseph in Spokane, Washington. He had unspecified underlying health conditions.
• The county's 134th victim is a 68-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Sept. 27 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. She had unspecified underlying health conditions.
• The county's 135th victim is a 94-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Sept. 27 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. She had unspecified underlying health conditions.
• The county's 136th victim is a 79-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Oct. 4 at a private residence. He had unspecified underlying health conditions.
