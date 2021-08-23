PENDLETON — The Oregon Health Authority reported two more Umatilla County COVID-19 deaths Monday, Aug. 23, raising the county's death toll to 108 since the pandemic began.

The disclosure comes as the county reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, a slight decline from the record-breaking surge seen in previous weeks.

The first victim is a 54-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 14 and died Aug. 17 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. He had unspecified underlying health conditions.

The second victim is a 66-year-old man who tested positive July 19 and died Aug. 13. The state has yet to determine where he died. He had unspecified underlying health conditions.

The county has reported nine COVID-19 deaths during the past week, a new pandemic record.

Tags

Reporter

Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County.

