HERMISTON — Ballots are already in the hands of voters, but groups with measures on the ballot are still making the rounds to explain the consequences of a yes or no vote.
Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering explained Wednesday night the two county charter measures for the audience at an election forum hosted by the Umatilla County Republican Party.
Elfering said there had been some confusion about Measure 30-133, titled “Changes Law Enforcement Department to Sheriff’s Office in County Charter.” The amendment to the charter would not affect the function of the sheriff’s office, but merely changes the words “Law Enforcement Department” to “Sheriff’s Office” in the charter to make it clear which law enforcement agency is being referred to.
“There is absolutely zero change in anything about who the sheriff is or what he or she does, this is simply a name change,” Elfering said.
The other county measure would change the way elections for county commissioner are held.
Under the current system, every race for a seat on the board of commissioners includes a primary in May and a general election in November. That creates situations, such as the 2018 race, when John Shafer and incumbent Larry Givens faced off. Shafer won more than 50% of the vote in May, but was not technically elected until November, when his name again appeared on the ballot — this time as the only candidate listed. He took office at the beginning of 2019, nearly eight months after voters first chose him.
If voters approve Measure 30-132, when only one or two candidates file for a seat on the board of commissioners, no primary will be held in May. Instead, the candidate or candidates who filed by the March filing deadline will appear on the ballot in November, saving the cost of a primary race and shortening the amount of time between when a commissioner is elected and when they take office.
“Elections cost money,” Elfering said.
If there are more than two candidates who file, they will appear on the ballot in May, and the top two vote-getters will advance to a general election in November.
Wednesday’s forum was also attended by Hermiston School District Superintendent Tricia Mooney, who answered audience questions about the bond measure appearing on Hermiston ballots.
If passed, the $82.7 million bond plus $6.6 million in matching funds from the state would pay for replacement of Rocky Heights Elementary School, a new elementary school on Theater Lane and a new annex added to the high school. It is not expected to raise the current school bond tax rate of $3.65 per $1,000 of assessed value, and would be paid off within 26 years.
In answer to a question about whether the city and county giving Amazon a break on property taxes would affect the bond, Mooney said the planned development, while located in Hermiston’s enterprise zone, is actually located in the boundaries of Stanfield School District, not Hermiston’s, and the tax dollars would have gone there.
“Hermiston School District would not see any money from that,” she said.
However, Amazon has agreed to donate $50,000 a year to Hermiston School District, in recognition that its employees will likely have children in the district. Since the money is considered a voluntary gift, not tax revenue, it will not count against the amount of per-student dollars the school district gets from the state each year.
In answer to other questions about the bond, Mooney shared that the new elementary schools would likely open two years after the bond’s passage. Whether or not the bond passes, she said, the district will need to go through the process of adjusting boundaries for the elementary schools within the next two years.
She said in response to feedback from voters, this bond will not go toward any deferred maintenance, such as the new roof for Sandstone Middle School that was included in the 2017 bond that did not pass.
“We did some tightening of the belt and fixed that roof using general fund dollars,” Mooney said.
