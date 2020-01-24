PENDLETON — The proposal merging four eastern Umatilla County fire districts into one is on track to appear on the May ballot.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting on Friday afternoon in Pendleton to officially set a Feb. 24 hearing date to discuss uniting the rural fire districts of East Umatilla and Helix, the Athena Volunteer Fire Department, and the East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District.
The date was set with a second hearing date of March 18 in mind, which will be confirmed at the first hearing. In order to appear on the May ballot, the county must hold two public hearings on the proposal before the March 19 deadline.
The proposal would combine emergency response services and taxing districts for the cities of Athena, Helix, Weston and Adams. The move would keep the current tax rate for East Umatilla’s fire and ambulance district and raise the tax rate for the districts in Athena and Helix to match it.
The agencies are already headquartered together at the Weston fire station and utilize a joint board comprised of members of each agency. However, the merger could yield $120,000 in additional tax funding for the agencies.
In addition to the two county hearings, there will be nine town halls held throughout the four cities between Jan. 29 and May 11.
