BAKER CITY — Oregon State Police arrested a Yakima, Washington, couple on Wednesday, March 3, on multiple charges, including the theft last month of a truck containing drugs and stolen property that had been kept as evidence at the OSP compound in Baker City.
The two are accused of trying to destroy the vehicle after driving it through the locked fence at the OSP compound and continuing to the residential area of Baker City, where they allegedly set fire to the truck early on Feb. 22.
Mark Timmy Caoile, 44, and Carole Daniel DeRoche, 45, who identified herself to police as Caoile’s fiancee, were arraigned on March 4 in Baker County Circuit Court by visiting Judge Daniel J. Hill, who serves Umatilla and Morrow counties, on charges related to the investigation.
Caoile is accused of six crimes: first-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree arson, all Class C felonies; tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a cannabinoid extract, both Class A misdemeanors; and second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class C misdemeanor.
Hill ordered Caoile held in lieu of $61,500 bail, to be released upon posting 10% ($6,150).
DeRoche was charged with four crimes: unauthorized use of a vehicle, a Class C felony; and the Class A misdemeanors of possession of a burglary tool or theft device (two counts) and tampering with physical evidence.
Hill ordered DeRoche held in lieu of $25,000 bail, to be released upon posting 10% ($2,500).
Michael Spaulding, chief deputy district attorney for Baker County, said the case is still under review and will be presented to a grand jury this week for consideration of other charges.
Caoile and DeRoche are scheduled to return to court at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, for a probable cause preliminary hearing, court records state.
The investigation began on Feb. 21 near North Powder when a trooper stopped a 1991 Ford box truck for traffic violations, according to Capt. Timothy R. Fox, OSP spokesman in Salem.
Caoile was one of the occupants of the truck.
During the stop, an OSP trooper developed probable cause to search the vehicle, Fox stated.
The officer found marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine, Fox said.
A silver Cadillac Escalade, which the trooper determined was traveling with the truck, also pulled off the highway during the stop.
Fox said the Cadillac, which DeRoche was traveling in, was released from the scene and the occupants of the truck, including Caoile, were transported by officers to the Baker OSP office for follow-up interviews. The truck was towed to the OSP compound, which is east of Interstate 84 near the Campbell Street interchange, to be held pending receipt of a search warrant.
The suspects claimed they owned items in the back of the box truck, which included fine jewelry, construction equipment, high-end bags and checks not belonging to the suspects, Fox stated.
After interviewing the suspects, police released them, and the truck was secured behind a locked gate on the OSP property for the night.
The lot is secured by a 6-foot chain-link fence topped by about a foot of barbed wire.
As employees arrived for work the next day, Feb. 22, they saw that the lot had been entered and that the box truck was gone. The vehicle had been driven at a high rate of speed through the locked gate, causing damages of more than $1,000 to the fence and gate, according to the court records.
That morning at 5:50 a.m., Baker City Police and the Baker City Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire at Atwood Road and Campbell Street, about half a mile north of the OSP office, according to court records.
Zach Downing, OSP arson detective, also was called to the scene, and stated that he had probable cause to believe that an accelerant had been used to set the box truck on fire.
That same day, Feb. 22, police contacted the Yakima Police Department regarding the people interviewed the previous day after the traffic stop, and the two vehicles involved, the truck and the Escalade, Fox said. The Yakima agency said that “they have had a series of stolen property issues related to a silver Escalade,” according to Fox.
OSP troopers served a search warrant on the box truck on Feb. 23. The officers found 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 104 grams of methamphetamine and 288 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search. The truck also contained two stolen Stihl concrete saws, burglary tools and three forged checks, Fox stated.
Caoile and DeRoche, meanwhile, returned to Baker City on March 3.
Fox said the couple had expected to claim property they believe they were entitled to, but instead they were arrested in a joint operation by OSP and Baker City Police when they arrived at the OSP office.
