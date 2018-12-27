Zach Banks and Viet Block left Portland in part because of the amount of “coals in the fire” they needed to maintain to survive as professional classical musicians.
In the midst of obtaining a master’s degree in music, Banks said he taught private cello lessons on top of performing at weddings, birthday parties, and whatever gigs would come his way. Block said her daily schedule as a violinist was similar.
About four months into their stay in Pendleton, there’s still plenty of coals between the couple.
Banks fills several different roles for the Oregon East Symphony — the youth strings instructor, the conductor for the A Sharp Players, and the conductor for the Raising the Bar program — in addition to serving as the music director for the Grande Ronde Symphony in La Grande. Block is a contract worker with Oregon East Symphony, helping out with the strings and Raising the Bar programs while continuing to teach private lessons.
Life in Pendleton might still be busy for the couple, but the pair feels like they’ve found a good fit in Eastern Oregon.
“Portland was feeling too crowded,” Banks said.
Even getting to Oregon in the first place was a journey for Banks and Block.
Banks, 28, grew up in Merrillville, Indiana, a small town in the northwest part of the state where he started out by playing guitar before transitioning to the cello.
After initially enrolling at a music school in Indianapolis, Banks migrated to Portland State, where he met Block.
Although Block, 24, is a longtime Rose City resident, her journey to Portland was no less unique.
The daughter of a Vietnamese mother and an American father, she immigrated from Vietnam to Portland when she was 10 months old.
Block said she loved music since she was a young child, evidenced by a childhood picture she took with a ukulele and her parents’ stories.
A violinist, Block went to her hometown school to get her education.
Enrolled in the same music program and playing in a string quartet, Block and Banks knew each other for a few years before they started dating in 2014.
By the time they graduated last spring, they were looking for a change of pace from their itinerant work schedule.
Block said that unless a musician was able to earn a coveted spot in the Oregon Symphony, most classical musicians in Portland make their living out of private lessons and side gigs.
One of those side gigs for the couple was driving down Interstate 84 to play for the Oregon East Symphony, so when the strings instructor position opened up at the nonprofit, they decided to take the plunge and move to Pendleton in August.
Strings in Pendleton
The Pendleton High School music room is a world away from the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, but dozens of string instruments filled it nonetheless on the afternoon of Dec. 13.
About a dozen elementary school students are learning the cello under the tutelage of Banks this year while Block is teaching more than 50 kids the art of violin and viola.
The groups were doing their last practice ahead of a winter recital the following week, which meant Block and Banks were breaking down “Jingle Bells” to its most basic parts.
“F-sharp, F-sharp, F-sharp, rest. F-sharp, F-sharp, F-sharp, rest,” Banks told his students to demonstrate both the notes and timing of the iconic opening notes to the holiday standard.
Beyond note reading and measure counting, the pair reminded their students about how to conduct themselves as musicians and stay on task.
At one point, Block wouldn’t let her students proceed to the next song until enough of them showed how to properly rest their instruments when not playing them, an exercise that elicited a few exaggerated sighs from her young pupils.
In the next room, Banks gave his students a brief pep talk about the recital.
“It’s going to be fun and it’s supposed to be fun,” he said. “But we play as a team.”
While Banks had some experience leading youth camps and teaching music theory to kids, this is Block’s first experiencing teaching large groups of students.
But the pair is finding value in their new professions as well as their new surroundings.
Pendleton’s clear streets mean they spend less time in traffic and more time doing productive activities.
And the couple enjoyed their first Round-Up, pointing to the Westward Ho! Parade as one of the highlights.
It also satisfied one of Block’s burning questions when she first moved to Pendleton. While she initially wondered why there were so many massive parking lots in a small rural community, a week’s worth of Round-Up tourists satiated her curiosity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.