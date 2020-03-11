UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County’s first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the second presumptive case has been identified, and the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic on Wednesday.
According to World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside of China increased 13 fold in the last two weeks. Overall, he said there are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died from the disease with thousands more who have been hospitalized.
While fears and uncertainties about the outbreak continue to grow around the world, state and local officials are urging against panic in Umatilla County.
“For most people’s day-to-day life, the risk is still low,” said Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara. “There’s been a lot of back and forth on how serious this is. We don’t want people to panic, but we do want people to think it through.”
According to Fiumara, the region's second “presumptive positive” case is a person who was in “prolonged close contact” with the first person who tested positive for the virus on March 2.
“This individual was someone we were monitoring very closely and we weren’t surprised they tested positive,” Fiumara said. “Frankly, we would have been surprised if it came back negative.”
The county also learned its first coronavirus case was confirmed by the CDC Tuesday evening.
"We received information (Tuesday), so that is a set piece," Fiumara said at the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning. "Beyond that, we are still doing follow up with individuals as needed, and watching and monitoring and receiving calls."
Fiumara said the first patient, who is male, has been released from the hospital and the second patient didn’t require hospitalization and was self-quarantining at home.
The Oregon Health Authority announced 19 cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Wednesday afternoon, with 62 samples still waiting to be tested. The state health department also noted that 220 people in Oregon were being monitored for symptoms as of Wednesday morning.
Fiumara confirmed some of those being monitored are Umatilla County residents but said he couldn’t confirm or deny whether any of the currently pending tests were for local residents.
"As it gets into some of the specific information regarding the people under monitoring or investigation, we are trying not to identify numbers county by county for confidentiality reasons," he said. "We're really trying to reference state numbers when it comes to that."
Three additional samples from Umatilla County residents sent for testing at the Washington State Public Health Lab came back negative March 5.
Other information usually available during disease outbreaks, such as a gender and age range of the individuals who test positive, is being limited by health officials to reduce the “stress and stigma” of potentially being identified in their communities, Fiumara said.
“Umatilla County Public Health recognizes community concern surrounding COVID-19,” the department said in a press release. “We are working with multiple health agencies and community partners to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information.”
Battling the spread of misinformation has been one of the department’s greatest concerns, Fiumara said, and the WHO’s declaration that the virus had risen to a global pandemic added to some of that on Wednesday.
While Fiumara feared many were conflating the designation with the severity of the outbreak, he stressed it actually refers to the disease’s ability to spread globally.
“This one’s got some fear because it's newer and we don’t know as much as we’d like to,” he said. “But we’re learning more every day.”
With health officials expecting more positive tests to come from around the state and country as more tests are conducted, many have questioned the availability of tests for Eastern Oregon residents.
Currently, the Washington and Oregon State Public Health Laboratory and some private labs have the ability to test for the virus, but the state is referring to each case as “presumptive” until the CDC can confirm the diagnosis on a retest.
Judy Kennedy, director of marketing with Interpath Labs in Pendleton, said they would like to have the capability of testing for COVID-19 but that the CDC and other federal agencies are inundated with requests from labs around the country to be approved, too.
Kennedy said Interpath has been in contact with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, about pushing those regulators to approve their Pendleton lab to serve local clients. However, the process is usually cumbersome, she said, and it’s of the utmost importance to guarantee the test can be done accurately first.
Regardless of how long it takes, though, Kennedy said additional labs will be needed to help the CDC and state labs respond to the pandemic.
“The state is not equipped to handle the volume that’s coming in right now,” she said.
But while important in learning more about the disease and educating the public about it, Fiumara emphasized Wednesday that it’s not essential for everybody exhibiting symptoms to be tested.
“For many people who are generally of good health and aren’t an at-risk population, a positive test doesn’t change much for them,” he said. “The care is the same. If they were staying home before, they’re still going to be asked to stay home.”
The county is asking for those who are experiencing symptoms to contact their primary care provider first to discuss the next steps.
“Do not go to urgent care, doctor’s offices or the hospital with these symptoms without calling first,” a press release from the county advises.
According to a press release from Gov. Kate Brown’s office, she will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to announce new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Oregon, addressing mass gatherings, social distancing, workplace practices and other community-wide mitigation efforts to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.
Brown’s announcement of the press conference came a day after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced restrictions on mass gatherings and the news of fans being barred from attending major sporting events around the country.
Fiumara said there’s been conversations at the state level about placing similar restrictions within Oregon but as of Wednesday neither the state nor county were advocating to cancel mass gatherings.
Oregon Health Authority officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
COVID-19 is characterized by mild symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. Illness can be more severe and fatal for some people and can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties.
This particular coronavirus strain has only spread in people since December 2019. The virus is spread from one person to another through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, and touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.
