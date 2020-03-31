ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County has its first positive test for COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday afternoon reported two new deaths from the coronavirus and 84 new cases statewide. One of the new cases is in Wallowa County.
The OHA announced the positive COVID-19 test came from a resident in their 40s. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolated while recovering. The state heath agency is conducting the investigation including identifying potential contacts.
The person was tested outside of Wallowa County and remains outside of Wallowa County.
Oregon's total number of confirmed cases rose from 606 on Monday to 690 on Tuesday.
