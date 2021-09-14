PENDLETON — Umatilla County has reported five COVID-19 deaths over the past week, raising its pandemic death toll to 123. And neighboring Morrow County on Tuesday, Sept. 14, reported its 21st COVID-19 death.
Umatilla County has so far reported 21 COVID-19 deaths that occurred in August, tying the county's pandemic record for deaths reported in a single month, which was set in July 2020.
The latest disclosure comes as the county reports 58 new COVID-19 cases. The county has reported more than 400 cases for seven consecutive weeks, a total that dwarfs all previous pandemic surges and has been driven by the highly infectious delta variant, health officials say.
Umatilla County’s 119th victim is a 73-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 20 and died Aug. 30 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. He had unspecified underlying health conditions, the county reported.
The county’s 120th victim is a 86-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 16 and died Sept. 3 at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla. He had unspecified underlying health conditions, the county reported.
The county's 121st victim is a 72-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 18 and died Aug. 30 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart in Springfield. County health officials have yet to determine if he had underlying health conditions.
The county's 122nd victim is a 56-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 13 and died Sept. 2 at St. Luke's, Boise. He had unspecified underlying health conditions.
The county's 123rd victim is an 83-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 31 and died Sept. 12 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. County health officials have yet to determine if he had underlying health conditions.
Morrow County’s latest victim is an 80-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 24 and died Sept. 3 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. He had unspecified underlying health conditions.
The disclosure comes as the county reported 14 new COVID-19 cases.
