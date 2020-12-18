Covid Testing
Brad Filkins, a Wildhorse Resort & Casino employee, self-administers a COVID-19 test during a testing event in Wildhorse’s parking lot on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. According to Carrie Sampson-Samuels, the community wellness director for Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, 259 tests were administered during the event and those tested will receive their results in 3-5 days. Testing was open to anyone regardless of symptoms. The next testing event will take place at the Pendleton Convention Center on Dec. 30, 2020.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

