PENDLETON — More than two years since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some local tourism and culture centers still feel the pain of reduced traffic.
April Meadows, administrative assistant of the Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton, said this summer is better than last year, but numbers are not to pre-pandemic levels.
“I feel like we’re coming out of it, getting more tourists through and more people wanting to come out,” she said. “We’re still not back to normal.”
While some are quick to point to the pandemic as the driving force behind reduced attendance, others suggest the intense summer heat Pendleton has experienced this year is more to blame.
“Bus and boat counts are down, we think that might be heat related,” Brooke Armstrong, executive director of Pendleton Underground Tours said.
Pendleton Underground Tours experienced a drop-off in total visits at the beginning of the year, she said, but it appears the busy season started in earnest during the summer.
“There aren’t as many tours as in the past, but we’re not slow,” Armstrong said. “Our adult-only tours sell out weekly.”
Pendleton’s annual Rock & Roll camp also saw a dip in attendance this year, but Pendleton Center for the Arts Executive Director Roberta Lavadour said she feels the loss in attendance is a “singular occurrence.”
The camp, which begins admitting attendees at the age of 13, saw a normal amount of new attendees and returning attendees before the pandemic, according to Lavadour, but “joining Rock & Roll camp at 15-16 (years old) is a bit tougher.”
Contributing to the slump felt by many, the effect of reduced overall tourism in Pendleton has made a large impact. Joanna Engle, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon, said the museum was closed 444 days and reopened June 1, 2021.
“We’ve been open a full year now,” she said. “Going into the summer (of 2021), I thought, ‘Yes we’re back,’ and then there was a slump. People stopped traveling, normally summer visitors to the museum are about 30% of people from out of town. That was not the case last year, but it is coming back up.”
Engle said the Children’s Museum is not hosting events and instead focusing on the quality of the museum experience itself.
“We made the decision to focus our attention on the day to day experience. That way whoever comes in, whenever they come in, they have a great experience,” she said.
On the other end of the spectrum, Pendleton Air Museum reported a steady attendance throughout the pandemic. Museum coordinator Debbie Rasmussen credited retaining control over the environment and taking necessary precautions to prevent an overall dip in attendance.
“It would be completely inaccurate to say the pandemic hasn’t affected us,” Breena Beck, assistant director of the SAGE Center in Boardman explained, but illustrated that last years opening of the Amazon Web Services Think Big space (a classroom accommodating K-6 education) has caused a marked increase in students coming through the doors, for class or otherwise.
“Since completion of (the Think Big) classroom ... there are students in the SAGE Center, learning in the Think Big space, every day of their regular school week,” she said. “It has been a wonderful addition to the SAGE Center.”
Through the Morrow County School District, which buses students to the SAGE Center daily, Beck said the addition of 10-30 students per day learning in the Think Big classroom has boosted overall attendance.
Outreach also has played a vital role at the SAGE Center. Beck said SAGE reached out to 75 area school districts last year, and eight surrounding counties.
“It was in the spring, we sent out letters and packets with our educational visit form,” she said. “We got a lot of school visits off of that also. It’s been refreshing, the additions we’ve made here have been good to us. It’s a good momentum we have going.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.