COVID-19 testing
A sign advertises COVID-19 testing at the Pendleton Convention Center during a testing event sponsored by CHI St. Anthony Hospital on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The event, which drew 101 people, marked the second week of regularly scheduled COVID-19 testing conducted through a partnership between the hospital and Oregon Health Authority. The testing events will continue every Monday, except President’s Day, through March.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

