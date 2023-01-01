MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has hired tribal member Anson Crane to take the helm of KCUW Radio.
Crane started his new role as the station’s operations manager Nov. 16.
“Anson brings us years of radio, DJ, audiovisual and multimedia experience. We are excited about his fresh ideas for the future of KCUW 104.1,” said CTUIR Communications Director Kaeleen McGuire.
Crane served as a KCUW Radio station assistant in 2014 and remembered when the station was in a maintenance warehouse behind Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
“Returning as the operations manager, I am ready to do my part in working for this station that I’ve always believed in since I was a volunteer in the beginning years,” Crane said. “It’s been amazing to see the growth that previous employees, volunteers, and department leaders have created for KCUW leading up to 2022. Jiselle Halfmoon and her hard work have set a tremendous positive example and precedent. I hope to maintain and keep everything moving forward, as well as implement my creative ideas and knowledge.”
Crane will oversee the day-to-day operations and oversight of the station, including program scheduling and broadcasting, on-air announcing, underwriting and recruiting and training volunteers.
“We are called nonprofit community radio, and I believe we cannot exist without a great deal of focus on our tribal community,” Crane said. “I hope to serve the CTUIR listeners to the greatest ability and make KCUW a consistent resource for information and entertainment.”
