BOARDMAN — A crash between two pickups Tuesday, Nov. 16, on Interstate 84 blocked the entrance to the Boardman Rest Area. Oregon State Police also reported one driver ended up with several citations.
The wreck occurred a little before 8:30 a.m. at the entrance to the I-84 eastbound rest stop near Boardman. State police reported a Dodge Dakota pickup tried to enter the rest area from the fast lane too late but was moving slowly. A GMC Sierra pickup towing a large fifth-wheel recreational vehicle tried to overtake the Dodge and pass on the right side.
The vehicles collided, causing the RV to flip onto its left side, blocking entry to the rest area. The crash also caused damage to a highway sign and a utility pole.
An Oregon State Police trooper, personnel from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Umatilla Electric Cooperative responded to the scene.
An OSP trooper cited the driver of the Dodge, Ariane Lee Guilliams, 35, of Gresham, for careless driving, driving uninsured and driving without a license.
State police did nor specify if anyone was injured.
But that night at about 10:40 p.m., a 28-year-old man from Surrey, British Columbia, suffered minor injuries when he rolled the semitrailer he was driving on Highway 82 near milepost 10 at Umatilla. Oregon State Police reported the driver fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle rolled onto its side. The passenger was not injured.
