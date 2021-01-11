HERMISTON — Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue personnel responded to a head-on collision on Monday, Jan. 11, that sent one person to a local medical facility.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Westland Road and Powerline Road in Hermiston.
A driver of one vehicle, a 19-year-old male from Boardman, was transported to Good Shepard Medical Center in Hermiston by a Umatilla County Fire District 1 ambulance.
Westland Road was closed for approximately five hours and reopened shortly after 10 a.m.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
