PENDLETON — The manslaughter trial of John McKenzie Mattila picked up on Thursday at the Umatilla County Courthouse with lengthy state witness testimonies on the data and details of the crash that killed Adelaida Solis Torres and that he is accused of causing by driving drunk last February.
The state brought Oregon State Police troopers Justin Goldsmith, Clinton Prevett and Kevin Fugate to the stand Thursday, all of whom either investigated the scene and vehicles, analyzed the reconstructive crash data or reviewed it.
Goldsmith testified that the collision between the vehicles occurred in the northbound lane of Highway 11, which Solis Torres was driving in on her way to Milton-Freewater that night. According to his crash scene diagram, most debris and any physical evidence, such as fresh gouge and scrape marks, were found in the northbound lane and relatively no evidence was found in the southbound lane, which was corroborated by other testimony throughout the day.
Goldsmith also testified that the evidence shows Mattila’s vehicle didn’t roll, something Mattila claims. Goldsmith argued that the damage done to the roof of Mattila’s vehicle is the result of other structural damage and is inconsistent with other rollovers he’s investigated. Instead, Goldsmith said it was an “offset head-on collision” that actually caused Mattila’s truck to drive up and over the victim’s.
Prevett took the stand as an expert witness on extracting and analyzing airbag control modules, which he did for both vehicles in the case. These modules held data from about five seconds before airbags were deployed, and he testified they show the victim’s vehicle was driving “straight or relatively straight” until making a hard turn to the right in the second before the airbags were deployed.
Prevett also testified Mattila’s vehicle was traveling as fast as 86 mph with the accelerator being depressed about four seconds prior to the airbags deploying, when he then put on his brakes.
The module in Mattila’s truck didn’t record steering data, and Prevett was unable to say how Mattila’s truck got into the victim’s lane, only that “it’s where the collision occurred.”
Fugate, also an expert witness, reviewed reports from both Goldsmith and Prevett and testified there were no discrepancies between the two reports or when he compared them to photos. Fugate acknowledged they were concerned about the accuracy of speed data, though, which could be impacted by tire size and wheel slippage.
Jody Stutsman Vaughan, Mattila’s defense attorney, pressed the issue of the truck’s speed throughout the day and suggested that since Mattila was traveling uphill at the time, the truck may have been physically unable to travel that fast due to its weight.
Kris Theime, who inspected the two vehicles for mechanical failure and has done automotive work for 30 years, was offered as an expert witness on automotive technology and said that a steel addition to the front of Mattila’s truck and the flatbed were heavy, but was adamant when Vaughan asked him if he thought the truck could surpass 75 mph going uphill.
“Yes, of course,” Theime said. “Absolutely it could.”
The trial resumes on Friday with the state expected to finish calling witnesses by the afternoon.
