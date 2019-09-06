UKIAH — A Pilot Rock man suffered serious injuries Thursday night in a crash near Ukiah.
Oregon State Police at 9:30 p.m. responded to the crash of a red Ford F250 pickup near Ukiah. According to state police, the pickup left the road, traveled a short distance on the shoulder and rolled onto its top. The crash ejected the driver, Graham Kyle Baker, 32, who landed in a nearby field.
Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies were the first to the crash and administered aid until medics arrived.
An ambulance transported Baker to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, according to state police, where medical staff found his blood alcohol contest was .18 percent — more than twice the .08 percent legal limit.
An emergency helicopter flew Baker to Oregon Health & Sciences University, Portland, due to the extent of his injuries.
