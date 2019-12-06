HERMISTON — A three-vehicle crash interrupted rush-hour traffic along Highway 395 Thursday evening.
According to Oregon State Police, a Toyota Tacoma driven by Connie Winks, 49, of Pilot Rock, was stopped on Highway 395 northbound between Sturgis Street and Baggett Lane to turn left into a local car dealership. The vehicle was behind a semi-truck, driven by Wesley McArthur, 40, of Alberta, Canada.
A Chevy Suburban driven by Michael Duke Gignac, 33, struck the Toyota Tacoma from behind. Gignac was attempting to pass the semi-truck and didn’t see the vehicle, according to OSP.
OSP troopers responded to the scene after 4:40 p.m. and cleared the area near 6 p.m.
There were no injuries involved in the crash, through Winks and the passengers that accompanied her were shaken.
“(Oregon Department of Transportation) needs to put a turn lane here,” Winks said.
She and her daughter and grandson were headed to the car dealership possibly purchase a vehicle. Winks said that when Gignac struck their vehicle, it spun twice on the road.
“It all happened so fast,” she said.
OSP did not say whether any citations were issued. The vehicles driven by Gignac and Winks were both towed off the scene.
The resulting traffic also caused a hit and run accident. No injuries were reported.
