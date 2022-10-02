JACKSON COUNTY — A Pendleton man died Friday, Sept. 30, in Jackson County when a car collided with the motorcycle he was driving.
Oregon State Police reported the deadly wreck occurred at about 5:32 p.m. on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, was driving a Ford F150 pickup and pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles.
Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson, and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Dustin Small suffered fatal injuries. Matthew Small suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
Dionne also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
Oregon State Police reported it is investigating intoxication as a contributing factor to the crash.
The wreck prompted the shutdown of the the highway for approximately four hours while an OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and a medical transport company assisted at the scene.
