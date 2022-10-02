JACKSON COUNTY — A Pendleton man died Friday, Sept. 30, in Jackson County when a car collided with the motorcycle he was driving.

Oregon State Police reported the deadly wreck occurred at about 5:32 p.m. on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, was driving a Ford F150 pickup and pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.