IRRIGON — A driver in a three-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital was cited, according to Oregon State Police Sgt. Seth Cooney.
The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, near milepost 180 on Highway 730, between Umatilla and Irrigon.
According to Cooney, David Flores Resendiz, 25, of Irrigon, was driving westbound in a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer when his vehicle rear-ended a 2012 Mazda 3 drive by Lori Montez, 50, of Umatilla. Resendiz's vehicle then swerved into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by Rikki Hasty, 40, of Hermiston.
Hasty and a juvenile passenger were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Cooney said.
Rezendiz was cited for careless driving and failure to maintain lane. The crash temporarily disrupted traffic on the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.