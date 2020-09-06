A pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 84 west of Pendleton on on Saturday, Sept. 5 shortly before midnight.
According to a news release by Oregon State Police, preliminary investigation reveals that David Jones, 64, of Richland, Wash., was walking in a westbound lane of travel near milepost 209 when he was struck by a westbound 2005 Ford Taurus operated by Maria Ramirez, 67, of Pasco, Wash.
Jones sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Pendleton Police Department, Pendleton Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Oregon State Police at the scene.
