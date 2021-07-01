KENNEWICK — Two Umatilla County residents died early Thursday, July 1, in a car wreck near Kennewick.
The Washington State Patrol reported Maria D. Diaz De Benitez, 63, of Umatilla, and Andres V. Cabrales, 54, of Hermiston, both perished in the single-vehicle crash.
The state patrol responded to a report of a crash at about 5:57 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82 about 8 miles south of Kennewick. According to WSP, Benitez was driving a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer and Cabrales was the passenger when the sport utility vehicle left the road. Cabrales overcorrected, according to Washington State Patrol, and the vehicle struck the guardrail, plummeted down an embankment and landed on its top.
Both were wearing seatbelts, according to WSP, and died at the scene.
Washington State Patrol has no further information.
