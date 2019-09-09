HUNTINGTON — A crash near Huntington seriously injured the driver and killed the passenger.
Oregon State Police reported the fatal wreck occurred Sunday at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Interstate 84 near milepost 353, about five miles south of Huntington.
Aislynn Hoang, 19, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was driving east in a Subaru Crosstrek and passing a commercial vehicle when she lost control, struck the trailer of the commercial vehicle, crossed the median into the westbound lanes and collided with a Ford F150 pickup pulling a trailer.
An air ambulance flew Hoang to a hospital in Boise. But her passenger, Garrett Carpenter, 19, of Beaverton, suffered fatal injuries.
The crash also injured the driver and passenger in the pickup, John McPherson, 67, and Lou Anne Heim, 64, both of Port Orchard, Washington. Ground ambulances took them to an area hospital.
The commercial vehicle driver was not injured.
State police also reported the road was wet when the crash occurred, and the Huntington Fire Department, Treasure Valley Paramedics and personnel from the Oregon Department of Transportation also responded.
