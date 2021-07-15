STANFIELD — Oregon State Police reported a Vancouver man died Monday, July 12, in a two-vehicle crash near Stanfield.
OSP troopers and other emergency personnel at approximately 7:31 p.m. responded to crash on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 187, a couple of miles west of the Stanfield exit.
The preliminary investigation revealed Michael Wilson, 65, of Vancouver, was driving a Lincoln MKX when it crossed onto the shoulder and struck the back of a parked semitrailer.
Wilson died from injuries in the crash, according to state police.
The occupants of the semitrailer were not injured.
Personnel from the Stanfield Police Department, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 also responded to the crash.
